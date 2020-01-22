KEEP YA COOL | Hacks To Chill Townsville Lunch Boxes
Try these!
North Queensland students are returning to classrooms next week, so it’s to prep!
Temps are set to bounce around the mid-30s as the kids head back, so we’ve found some hacks that could help to keep those lunches chilled.
- Freeze their popper overnight
This will act as a cold pack inside their lunchbox and will cool your kids down as an icey drink at break time.
- Add a frozen sponge
Grab a pack of cheap kitchen sponges, cut them into smaller shapes, soak in water, give it a squeeze, slide into a zip lock bag, freeze, and then add to the lunch box to keep items cool
- Use an insulated lunch box
Hey- every little bit helps!
- Use insulated food containers
If you’re packing cold items like yoghurt, keep an eye out for insulated food containers that keep food COLD
- Freeze the fruit
Pack their fruit into a zip lock back, freeze it overnight and the next day it will act as a cooling agent in the lunchbox
- Packing is key
Keep the coolness factor in mind when you’re packing the items into the lunch box. It’ll just be like a puzzle, or a more hands on version of Tetris.
CLIFFO & GABI WANT YOUR LUNCH BOX IDEAS- CATCH UP NOW!