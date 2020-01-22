KEEP YA COOL | Hacks To Chill Townsville Lunch Boxes

North Queensland students are returning to classrooms next week, so it’s to prep!

Temps are set to bounce around the mid-30s as the kids head back, so we’ve found some hacks that could help to keep those lunches chilled.

Freeze their popper overnight

This will act as a cold pack inside their lunchbox and will cool your kids down as an icey drink at break time. Add a frozen sponge

Grab a pack of cheap kitchen sponges, cut them into smaller shapes, soak in water, give it a squeeze, slide into a zip lock bag, freeze, and then add to the lunch box to keep items cool

Use an insulated lunch box

Hey- every little bit helps!

Use insulated food containers

If you’re packing cold items like yoghurt, keep an eye out for insulated food containers that keep food COLD

Freeze the fruit

Pack their fruit into a zip lock back, freeze it overnight and the next day it will act as a cooling agent in the lunchbox

Packing is key

Keep the coolness factor in mind when you’re packing the items into the lunch box. It’ll just be like a puzzle, or a more hands on version of Tetris.

