Keen For Cruella To Hit Theatres? Check Out The Trailer Here!

We're so excited to see Emma Stone take on the role as a younger version fo the 101 Dalmations villain, Cruella de Vil!

Disney's upcoming movie, Cruella, is set to hit theatres in May and we finally have the trailer.

Take a look here:

The film synopsis is: In 1970s London, young fashion designer Estella de Vil becomes obsessed with dogs' skins, especially Dalmatians, until she eventually becomes a ruthless and terrifying legend known as Cruella.

The movie also stars Emma Thompson, Dev Patel, Emily Beecham and more.

We can't wait to see this one!

