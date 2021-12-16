Keanu Reeves Reveals The Origin Of The 'Sad Keanu' Meme

If you’re anything like us, nothing beats a good Meme Origin Story.

Virtually anybody who’s used social media over the last five years has undoubtedly seen the ‘Sad Keanu’ meme.

The viral picture depicts a solemn Keanu Reeves, sitting alone on a park bench, grasping the remainder of a sandwich while he stares into the abyss.

It’s truly heart-wrenching stuff.

Joining The Late Show with Stephen Colbert, the Hollywood legend answered the question; why was he so sad?

While he admitted he ‘had some stuff going on’, Keanu attributed his earnest visage to a very real emotion: hunger.

Does this mean Sad Keanu is actually Hangry Keanu? As if he could be more relatable!

The Matrix star concluded the segment by encouraging people to keep up the memes, spicing up the lyrics to Bill Wither’s Lean On Me.

“Meme on me, when you’re not strong, I’ll be your friend, I’ll help you carry on.”

Far out, we love that guy!

