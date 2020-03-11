KC Reveals If She'll Ever Appear In Drew's Future Video Clips

This morning on the show, the Hit Network's Jimmy & Nath spoke to KC from MAFS about Drew's music career & asked her if she'd ever appear in a music video of his.

KC & Drew share a passion for the music industry, with both of them being singers & performers. Sounds like a match made in heaven, right?

While we've seen their ups & downs so far on MAFS, Jimmy & Nath wondered if KC would ever make a guest appearance in one of Drew's future music videos...

Here's what she had to say!

Missed the chat? Here's what KC had to say about appearing in a future music video for Drew:

Want more MAFS goss? Find it all here!

Download the Hit Network app on iOS and Android for the latest news updates and Hit Network podcasts.