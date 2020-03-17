KC Hints That The Most Jaw Dropping Moment At The MAFS Reunion Has To Do With Stacey!

This morning, the Hit Network's Krysti & Bodge spoke to MAFS KC, who revealed that the most jaw dropping moment of the season happens at the reunion...and it might just have to do with Stacey.

Stacey didn't exactly warm to KC when she arrived and it's been a bit awkward to watch them interact since.

There's no doubt Stacey & Michael have been at the centre of MAFS drama, especially when she took him back for cheating on her with Hayley!

We can't wait to see how this reunion goes down. We need the goss!

Missed the chat? This is what KC had to say about the upcoming bombshell reunion:

