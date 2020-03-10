KC From MAFS Reacts To Leaked DMs With Stacey

It's all out Bride Wars for Married At First Sight participants Stacey and KC following a string of recently leaked text messages.

The DMs showed KC asking Stacey for permission to go out for drinks with her 'husband' Michael Goonan:

"I spoke to Michael a couple [of] days ago he asked how I was we had a chat, he said he was coming to Sydney and if I wanted to go meet him for a drink. I said if I do I would first [ask you]... Not sure I will but I do see Michael as a friend but that's it."

The original message lead to a heated exchange between the pair, ultimately resulting in KC promising not to meet up with Michael.

"No Stacey I ran it by you to be respectful. I didn't go behind your back... I'm not going cause I don't want to hurt you and I don't want drama."

However, KC was seen out with Michael, with claims the messages were actually sent after they'd already caught up. You can read the full conversation here.



This morning KC shared her own take on the events, assuring that the messages were sent long before the catch up, explaining why she decided to go after all, and how she feels towards Stacey for leaking their shared conversation.

KC also weighed in on allegations that her MAFS hubby Drew was offered a wife-swap scenario, explaining that producers would sometimes suggest other pairings during filming.

"At the end of the day, it's our choice what we do. And Drew's a pretty loyal guy as well, so I trusted him in that sense."

Hear what she had to say...

