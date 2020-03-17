KC Awkwardly Dodges Questions Over Connie Being Forced To Write 'Stay' By Producers

She's stumped!

Article heading image for KC Awkwardly Dodges Questions Over Connie Being Forced To Write 'Stay' By Producers

KC joined the Hit Network's Krysti & Bodge on the phone to chat about everything happening on MAFS, as well as the rumour that Connie was forced to write 'stay' by producers.

When asked about the rumour, KC didn't have a whole lot to say and it was SUPER awkward!

We just wanna know the truth! Can someone pls help?

Missed the chat? Listen to KC awkwardly dodge questions about Connie's verdict being interfered with: 

