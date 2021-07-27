Kaylee McKeown Wins Gold As Australia Adds To Olympic Swimming Tally

Rising swim star Kaylee McKeown has won gold in the women's 100m backstroke event at the Tokyo Games!

The 20-year-old broke the Olympic record in the process, continuing Australia's quality start in the pool events.

McKeown was up against two-time Olympic gold medallist Emily Seebohm, who finished fifth in the event.

Competing in Japan, Seebohm became only the second Australian swimmer to make it to four Games.

The youngster's rivals, Canada’s Kylie Masse and American Regan Smith, finished on the podium next to her.

All three athletes broke each others records during the heats and semi's - but it was the Aussie prodigy who had the final say!

In true Australian fashion, McKeown couldn't control the enormity of her emotions as she was interviewed post-race.

