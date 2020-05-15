Katy Perry Will Be Crashing Zoom Calls Today And Here's How It Could Be Yours!

As Katy Perry gets ready to drop her latest single 'Daisies' the singer has announced she's got her laptop open and is ready to crash your Zoom call.

Talk about making Friday work calls fun again!

Katy took to social media to make the announcement and has asked her fans to put their requests in to her so she can pop in to talk about... well probably to talk about herself!

The song and video for 'Daisies' will premiere at 2pm (AEST) today and we will be on Zoom waiting for Katy!

