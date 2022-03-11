Katy Perry Reveals We've All Been Singing Her Song 'Firework' Wrong For Years

So, we all know the Katy Perry song 'Firework' right? Some of us may have even belted it out at a late night karaoke joint, convinced that we know the words and don't even need to look at the screen.

Well, the singer herself has revealed we've all been singing the wrong lyrics... FOR YEARS.

While we thought it was "Up, Up, Up" (you know the bit) it's actually not, it's "Awe, Awe, Awe".

What the actual?

See her explain it below...

Well there you go!

Download LiSTNR & enjoy a new world of audio with all your favourite shows and stations in one place!