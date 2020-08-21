Katy Perry Reveals The Aussie Who Helped Her In Her Darkest Times

Katy Perry is gearing up for two major things in her life. A baby and the release of her new album 'Smile'. When chatting with Apple Music's Zane Lowe, the singer revealed a beautiful story about one of our own.

Katy has been fairly open about going through some dark times in her life in the last few years and during this chat revealed that one Aussie, in particular, helped her through... Sia!

Check out the below chat where Katy reveals "Talk about camaraderie amongst peers. From 2017 to 2019, I would just FaceTime her and cry and she would get it. She took me to meetings. She helped me along my way. We both have done the Hoffman Process. She's on the journey as well, and you can tell, you can hear that evolution in her music. You really can, and we have a lot of love and respect for each other. But she's actually helped a lot of people in the industry. She's one of my faves."

We can just imagine these two as besties!

You can pre-order Katy's new album here.

