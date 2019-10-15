Katy Perry Revealed She's Dropping A Song This Week

Katy Perry has surprised her fans by announcing that she will deliver us a brand new single... and as soon as this week!

Katy took to her Instagram to let her fans know her new hit will be called 'Harleys In Hawaii' and it's giving us all of the jungle inspired themes we remember from 'Roar'.

Other than the title, there's not a lot to glean about this single - but if it's in the vein of her recent work, we're expecting chill and laid back.

We can't wait!

Pre-save your copy of 'Harleys In Hawaii' here.

