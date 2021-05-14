Katy Perry Returns To Her Days As Katheryn Hudson In New Song 'Electric'
Fans may know that Katy Perry's real name is in fact Katheryn Hudson and now we get to see a glimpse into her life before she became the pop superstar she is today.
Her new hit 'Electric' is a return to her 'Firework' sound and is an absolute cracker of a song. In the video we see Katy telling her tale as she becomes a singer, with the help of a little friend... Pikachu the Pokemon! Katy has teamed up with the iconic game to celebrate its 25th anniversary.
You can get your hands on 'Electric' here.
