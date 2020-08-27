Katy Perry & Orlando Bloom Have Welcomed Their Baby Girl Into The World
Such a beautiful name!
Getty
Katy Perry and Orlando Bloom have announced via Unicef they have welcomed their beautiful baby girl into the world!
In the couple's statement they revealed they were naming their daughter Daisy Dove Bloom.
The exciting news comes after Katy Perry released the suitably titled track 'Daisies' a few months ago.
