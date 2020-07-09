Katy Perry Is Here To Make You Smile With A New Song And Album Name!

Katy Perry has taken to her social media to drop not only a new song but also details around her upcoming album... until this point nicknamed 'KP5'.

Katy revealed the title of her album AND her single are 'Smile' and said "I wrote the title track from the album when I was coming through one of the darkest periods of my life and had lost my smile. This whole album is my journey towards the light - with stories of resilience, hope, and love".

Check out the track below.

You can get your copy of the single here and preorder Katy's album here ready for when it drops on August 14.

