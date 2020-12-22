Katy Perry Drops New Video With Doppelgänger Zooey Deschanel

Katy Perry has topped off a massive year with a brand new video for her song 'Not The End Of The World'.

Katy became a Mum for the first time this year, so it's only fair she asked her look-a-like, Zooey Deschanel, to step in for her and play the role of kidnapped pop star...

This is hilarious and thank GOODNESS Katy... uh we mean Zooey, saved the world!

You can get your hands on Katy's new album 'Smile' here.

