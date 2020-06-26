Katy Perry Drops Brand New Remix Of 'I Kissed A Girl' For Pride!

As Katy Perry gets ready to hear the pitter-patter of little feet, the singer has celebrated LGBTQIA+ pride and dropped a remix of her classic song 'I Kissed A Girl'.

The song is an (even more) upbeat take on the original and mashes in a little of her unreleased but highly favoured track 'Peacock'.

What do you think of this version of the song? Love it or prefer the OG?

