Katy Perry Confirms She Is Pregnant With Her First Child

Katy Perry has just confirmed that she is expecting her first child with fiance Orlando Bloom!

Katy just dropped the music video for her new tune Never Worn White, after earlier sharing a teaser that left fans suspecting she was pregnant.

Katy announced her pregnancy news to fans in an Instagram Live, before confirming it on Twitter.

Check out the video for Never Worn White here:

Katy got engaged to Orlando on Valentine's Day in 2019 in a beautiful party surrounded by their friends and family. We cannot WAIT to see her walk down the aisle.

Katy is heading to Australia to perform at the ICC Women's T20 World Cup, as well as putting on a thank you concert for the volunteers and victims of the Australian bushfires.

Grab your copy of Never Worn White here.

Download the Hit app on iTunes or Google Play and stay up to date on all things Hit Network!