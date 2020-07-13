Katy Perry Asked Jennifer Aniston To Be Her Baby's Godmother And Can I Please Be This Baby?!

As if having Katy Perry and Orlando Bloom as your parents isn't enough, Baby Bloom will now also be the proud goddaughter of the one and only Jennifer Aniston.

A source revealed to Mirror that the actress has been a huge support to Katy and Orlando during lockdown, stating:

“Katy and Jen are very close. During lockdown they went for socially distanced walks, and spent lots of time catching up. She is pretty chuffed about it as well and cried when they asked her.”

Jen is also the godmother to Friends co-star Courteney Cox's daughter Coco.

In another interview, Katy also revealed that she sometimes calls her unborn daughter "Kicky Perry", and revealed that she's glad Orlando - who has a nine-year-old son, Flynn, with his ex-wife Miranda Kerr - already has parenting experience.

"The good thing is that he has a kid that's nine, and he's been through it. So when we were going to pick out strollers, he knew exactly the stroller. And like, some of the strollers are very chic, they've got leather handles and blah, blah, blah. And I was like really drawn to them, right? And he's like, 'No, let me show you what the stroller is. It's this one that you pick up in the middle and it collapses and... it's like an umbrella'. I was like, oh my God, I'm so grateful that you know this, cause I would have gotten some, you know, large hunky thing... and that is avoidable because he's already had a test run so I'm grateful for that. It was very cute."

We can't wait to meet "Kicky Perry" in just a few short weeks!