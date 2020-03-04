Katy Perry Appears To Be Pregnant In New Music Video Teaser!

Katy Perry has unexpectedly released a teeny teaser for her an upcoming new song titled 'Never Worn White', and to add to all the excitement, it looks at though she might be revealing some very happy news in the clip.

Taking to social media this morning, Katy posted this teaser for the music video where she is seen cradling a baby bump!

Take a look:

Of course, Katy could be embodying a persona in her video, but fans are pretty convinced otherwise.

The ‘Never Really Over’ singer has been engaged to actor Orlando Bloom since Valentine’s Day last year. The pair began dating in 2016, and after falling it quits for a year, got back together in 2018.

If the baby speculation turns out to be true, we cannot wait to see Katy become a mama!

