Katy Perry And Orlando Bloom Don Prosthetics And Appear In New Video Together

Katy Perry and Orlando Bloom have given us a glimpse into the future in a new acting project the couple has been working on.

In the video, we see an aged Katy and Orly wearing prosthetics and dialling back to 2021 with a dark message from the future about the loss of the right to vote in the US.

The couple are teaming up to support the passing of the For the People Act for RepresentUs, a group that 'bring together conservatives, progressives, and everyone in between to pass powerful state and local laws that fix broken elections and stop political bribery.'

