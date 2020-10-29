Kathy Hilton Is Joining The Real Housewives of Beverly Hills So Expect WWIII To Erupt

The Real Housewives of Beverly Hills has delivered us more arguments over a boozy brunch than we realised was possible, and now another big name is pulling up a seat with a mimosa in hand...Kathy Hilton.

Hilton is famously known as the mother of Paris Hilton and Nicky Hilton, but also has two sisters who have appeared on the show, Kyle Richards and Kim Richards, and it's common knowledge they have a complicated relationship with each other.

A source has confirmed that she won't be joining the show as a full-time housewife but as a 'friend' of the show and will mostly be featured with Kyle and her family.

We've heard both Kyle and Kim Richards speak on the show about their complex relationship with their sister, Kathy, but it seems as though Kyle is happy to have her join the cast.

A source surprisingly shared "Kyle is so excited she is joining... They have a close and unique bond. We'll see them both laughing and arguing this season."

With Kathy Hilton joining the cast, it's rumoured that both Pairs and Nicky Hilton may make an appearance on the show alongside their Mum.

With more drama likely to erupt in the next season, we've counted down the most insane moments from the past 10 season of RHOBH:

