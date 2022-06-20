Kathryn Hahn, Kate Hudson, Dave Bautista And More To Join Daniel Craig In 'Knives Out 2'

When we mention ‘a recent film with an all-star cast’, there’s a good chance you know what we’re talking about – Knives Out!

Three years after Rian Johnson’s flamboyant ‘whodunit’ flick was released, we’ve finally received a title and an extensive cast list for the sequel, which confirms it will feature the same caliber of A-list talent as the original film.

Love a cheeky Netflix session? You'll want to catch this:

Glass Onion: A Knives Out Mystery will follow Daniel Craig’s Detective Benoit (the only returning cast member) as he travels to Greece to investigate a fresh murder with a new slew of suspects, portrayed by Edward Norton, Janelle Monáe, Kathryn Hahn, Leslie Odom Jr, Jessice Henwick, Madelyn Cline, Kate Hudson, Dave Bautista and Ethan Hawke… oh my!

While we have little else to run by (as far as plot is concerned), Johnson has confirmed it won’t be a direct sequel to the original movie, but a standalone film written in the same vein as Agatha Christie’s Poirot series.

Catch the first announcement for the film (and notice who's posted it...!):

After purchasing the rights to the series for roughly $674M AUD, Netflix are planning to release the film in cinemas before it hits their streaming service in late 2022.

