Kate & William Might Have To Kick Out This Royal To Move In To Windsor Castle's Grounds!

This week on LiSTNR's The Royal Record, Royal correspondent Juliet Rieden and journalist Bryce Corbett wrapped up your weekly royal news, including the new revelations of the 'Finding Freedom' book, Kate & William moving to Windsor Castle, Kristen Stewart as Diana in Spencer trailer and the Queen resuming a full workload!

There's been quite the stir happening with the controversial Harry and Meghan biography, Finding Freedom, dropping this week! While the pair say they haven't contributed, there are some new revelations saying otherwise. So, what gives it away?

We also find out about Kate & William moving to the grounds of Windsor Castle...but who needs to be kicked out for them to move in?

Now, in some exciting news, we've seen the first look of Kristen Stewart as Princess Diana in the upcoming movie, Spencer, and that accent sounds pretty damn good!

Finally, we have some news about the Queen returning to a full workload. Mind you, she's 95!

