Kate Hudson Celebrates 20 Years of Almost Famous

It's been 20 years since Cameron Crowe's film Almost Famous debuted in cinemas.

Set in the 1970s, the film follows an aspiring music journalist who tours with the rock band Stillwater, as he pursues his dream of landing a cover story.

The film had a star-studded lineup, but at the time some of the actors were starring in their breakout role, including Kate Hudson who played Penny Lane.

Hudson took to social media to celebrate her role in the film on its 20th anniversary.

20 years after the fact, Hudson reflected on reading the script of Almost Famous for the first time.

"I read it and as a 19-year-old girl, roles like that don't come along very often, where you go 'Please, I have to play this part.'" The role of Penny Lane wasn't just the launchpad of Hudson's film career, but she had a hand in crafting some of the most iconic moments in the film. We have found 10 incredible facts, for lovers of the film:

