Kanye West Seeks Medical Attention For Texting Too Much

It seems as though Kanye West has found himself in a bit of a rough situation. The rapper and hopeful US Presidential candidate has had to seek medical attention... for texting too much.

Kanye posted a picture of the dilemma on Twitter, showing off a scan of his hand and explaining "Too much texting bro Had to get the cortisone mixed with a wittle sprinkle of lidocaine".

Look, all we're going to say is listen to the universe Kanye, please.



It's been a big week for the rapper with wife Kim announcing the end of Keeping Up The Kardashians after 20 seasons... maybe he's been busy with that? Who knows.