Kanye West's New Video Is Aimed To Make You Feel Uncomfortable

In true Kanye West style, the performer has made a significant statement with his latest song 'Wash Us In The Blood' featuring his (on-again/off-again) brother in law Travis Scott.

The video for the clip is uncomfortable in the most educating way possible. Ye covers everything from Police brutality to Black Lives Matter and even drops in a few 'Grand Theft Auto-esque' scenes - no doubt a narrative on how life is imitating the game.

While the majority of the clip shows scenes like this, he does end on a positive note. We get to see his pride and joy North West enjoying some rehearsals with Kanye's choir... so life does have it's positive moments.

WARNING - this video contains graphic scenes, violence and imagery that may be triggering for some

