Kanye West Just Made A Huge Announcement About His Music

It's been a dramatic week for Kanye West, but true to his word, he has focussed all of his energy on his music and made a massive announcement.

Ye will be dropping a new album THIS FRIDAY!

It's called 'Donda', a tribute to his late Mother and includes mostly new music but notably, a track called Space X - Alien from 2018.

We hope Kanye is surrounding himself with the people he needs and can't wait to hear his new work!

