Kanye West Is Reportedly Dating A 22-Year-Old Model

Just a week after rumours started floating about Kim Kardashian and Pete Davidson’s possible romance, Kanye has been spotted with his new potential boo.

Vinetria, a social media model who’s half Ye’s age, was spotted with the Power vocalist at West’s Donda Academy's debut basketball game over the weekend.

According to a report by Page Six, a source has revealed Kanye had been seeing Vinetria "for a while now."

Fans of the rapper noticed he had unfollowed his ex-wife (again) after hearing the rumours about her and the King of Staten Island star.

The aforementioned report also alleges the Kardashian family is worried about Kanye, saying he had “recently said he still wants to be with [Kim], so he can’t be taking this well.”

