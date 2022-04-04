Kanye West Has Reportedly Pulled Out Of Coachella

Bad news for fans who are heading to Coachella and expecting to see Kanye West (or Ye as he's now known) as there are some pretty strong rumours he's pulled out of the festival.

Ye was set to perform at the festival on April 17 and 24 and has previously threatened to pull out if Billie Eilish didn't apologise to his friend Travis Scott for (in his eyes) making comment about his disastrous concert earlier this year.

Billie responded saying she was simply helping a fan of hers in the crowd.

Well, now it seems as though now he's followed through on his word.

TMZ, Variety and Billboard are all reporting that the performer has pulled the plug.

This all comes off the back of the Grammys asking Ye NOT to perform off the back of his behaviour on social media.

While the festival nor Kanye has responded, we'll be waiting to see who will fill his spot!

