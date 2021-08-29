Kanye West Finally Drops Album 'Donda' And Here Are The Collabs You'll Hear

It seems as though Kanye West's album 'Donda' (named after his late mother) has had the biggest lead-up of all time.

Not to mention the shenanigans that have followed - i.e Kanye changing his name to Ye, he and Kim Kardashian reenacting their wedding, Kanye inviting controversial performers Da Baby and Marylin Manson along to the listening party in Atlanta where he recreated his childhood home... and then set himself on fire.

I mean, standard Ye, right?

Well, the album is here and it's quite the masterpiece - all 27 tracks of it.

Some tracks are short and sharp like 'Tell The Vision' with the late Pop Smoke, but we can also hear collabs with Jay-Z, Baby Keem, Pusha T, Kid Cudi, The Weeknd, Lil Baby, Travis Scott, Lil Yachty, Lil Durk, Young Thug, Chris Brown and more.

Kanye swapped out his own singing voice for that of The Weeknd on the track 'Hurricane', previously heard as far back as 2018 in it's original form.

Another favourite is 'Believe What I Say' that samples the iconic 'Doo Wop' from Lauren Hill.

So it seems as though Donda was well worth the wait. Weirdly, Ye claims that he never actually gave approval for the album to be released, but his label dropped it anyway. Always a drama!

