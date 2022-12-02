Kanye West Doubles Down On Anti-Semitic Views In Bizarre Interview

Kanye West has praised Adolf Hitler during a disturbing interview with conspiracy theorist Alex Jones on Thursday.

The music mega-star unleashed a tirade of anti-Semitic views while dressed in a back hood that covered his face.

“I see good things about Hitler,” the rapper who changed his legal name to Ye told Jones.

“Every human being has value that they brought to the table, especially Hitler. I was thinking about Satan. Whether it’s the Zionists or Hitler — it’s not the person. It’s Satan using the people, who are controlled by demonic forces.”

“The Jewish media has made us feel like the Nazis and Hitler have never offered anything of value to the world. Meanwhile, there’s all of these things that are happening.”

West continued by mentioning that Planned Parenthood, a not-for-profit group that offers sexual health care in the US, was at fault for "New World Order population eugenics".

It comes after a run of offensive comments made by the rapper, including wearing a 'White Lives Matter' t-shirt while showing doubt surrounding the death of George Floyd.

Adidas, Gap and Balenciaga cut ties with the rapper, reportedly leaving him with a $400 million estimated net worth, down from $1.9 billion.

The 44-year-old was recently censored on Instagram and Twitter due to ongoing comments. However, his Twitter account was revoked after Elon Musk took over the platform.