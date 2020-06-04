Kanye West Donates $2 Million To The Families Of George Floyd, Breonna Taylor & Ahmaud Arbery

And set up a college fund.

Kanye West has donated $2 million to the families of George Floyd, Breonna Taylor and Ahmaud Arbery, three African American people whose deaths have sparked protests and riots across the United States.

According to TMZ, part of the rapper’s large donation aims to help the families and legal teams fighting for justice after the deaths.

He has also set up a college savings fund for George Floyd’s six-year-old daughter, Gianna.

The gossip site has also reported confirmation from a Kanye rep that the 42-year-old has donated to several black-owned businesses which have been impacted by the protests in his hometown of Chicago and nationwide.

Entertainment News Team

