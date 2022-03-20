Kanye West BANNED From The GRAMMY Awards

Despite being nominated for five GRAMMYs, Kanye West has been banned from performing at this year’s awards ceremony.

The 44-year-old rap legend has been given the red light for his ‘concerning online behaviour’, which involved him using Instagram to berate Kim Kardashian’s new beau, while also taking aim at Trevor Noah (the host of this year’s GRAMMYs), before having his account temporarily suspended.

While the decision to exile Kanye from the GRAMMYs has been met with a fair share of mixed criticism, it is worth noting ‘Donda’ (the album which netted Ye his latest nominations) features collaborations with Chris Brown, Marilyn Manson and Travis Scott – all of whom have been in the limelight for their own controversies.

Will Kanye use the ban to feed his controversial public persona? Or is it the latest sign Kanye genuinely needs help?

Only time will tell.

This year’s GRAMMY Awards will kick off on April 14th.

