Kanye West Announces Plans To Create TikTok For Christians

We can all agree Kanye West is a creative man. Lately, he's been very in touch with his spirituality and conservative side... forgetting his wife is Kim Kardashian.

He revealed in a Tweet he's a fan of the social media platform TikTok but not of some of the content, BUT he's got a great idea.

Interesting, so how would that work Ye?

This is all in the middle of Kanye running for President, releasing a new album, and trying to salvage his marriage. Perhaps his time is better spent elsewhere?

Download the Hit app on iTunes or Google Play and stay up to date on all things Hit Network!