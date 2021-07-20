Kanye Breaks Down During Donda Album Party

He's been through a lot.

Article heading image for Kanye Breaks Down During Donda Album Party

via Getty

Kanye West was caught having a moment at the launch party for his tenth album, Donda, at a Las Vegas church on Sunday night.

Welcome to my Life’, the song which apparently invoked the scene, recaps the last two years of West’s life; his separation from Kimmy K, his notorious Twitter meltdown and his turbulent run for US presidency.

It's safe to say Yeezy's going through a lot.

The album, which was originally scheduled to drop last year, was named after Kanye’s mother, Donda West, who passed away from complications during a surgery in 2007.

It is expected the album will be released on Friday, July 23 2021.

Keep up-to-date with all things entertainment by following the Hit Entertainment podcast:

Nick Barrett

20 July 2021

Article by:

Nick Barrett

