Kabul airport has been cleared for rescue flights to now land in the Taliban-ruled city.

Around 800 Australians and Afghan asylum seekers are currently waiting to be evacuated by Australian rescue planes.

Kabul Airport deemed safe for Australian rescue planes

Defence Minister Peter Dutton has told the 7.30 the ADF will prioritise Australian and New Zealand citizens.

“Our first priority is of course Australian citizens so roughly about 130 across the country , but if people are outside Kabul it’s obviously incredibly difficult to get them to Kabul at to the airport. We are also prioritising New Zealand citizens, we have been working very closely with the New Zealanders.”

It is not yet known when the Australian troops will leave Dubai to launch the evacuation mission in Afghanistan.

National Security Advisor Jake Sullivan says every effort is being made to help those trying to get out of the country.

"We are working to facilitate flights, and have already done so for countries that have lined them up and gotten their citizens to the airport, and will be eager to work with Australia to help get out Australian citizens and other individuals who the Australian’s would like to see get out.”

The Prime Minister has admitted that not all Afghans who helped Australia during our campaign will be saved.

This comes after the Taliban held their first media conference overnight, stating women will have rights “within the limits of Islam.”

