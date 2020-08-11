Justin Timberlake Is Set To Drop A Pt 2 To 'Sexy Back' And Here's The Proof

What the world needs now is some new Justin Timberlake and by new, we mean the old stuff. Specifically 'Sexy Back' from his Future Sex Love Sounds album.

Well, it seems as though our dreams are about to be answered.

Album collaborator and long time friend Timbaland recently posted the below throwback of himself and JT with the caption... "FUTURE SEXY LOVESOUNDS pt ✌🏾🤐🤐"... umm, YES is all we have to say to this.

Timbaland has worked with Justin multiple times over the years after first producing his 2002 hit single ‘Cry Me A River’. He has producing credits on ‘The 20/20 Experience’ album in 2013, and also lent his talents to several tracks for his 2018 record ‘Man of the Woods’.



JT is slightly busy with the news of his son's birth recently - something he and wife Jessica Biel are yet to confirm. So we'll let him be a papa for a little while longer and THEN some new music please and thank you.

