Justin Timberlake Apologises For Truly Cringeworthy Viral Video

He's sold millions of records and is a household name, but it doesn't seem to have stopped Justin Timberlake from making a mis-step and becoming a viral video.

And not for a good reason.

A video of Justin dancing at the Something In The Water music festival has surfaced online and fans have ripped him to shreds.

During his hit song 'Sexyback', JT attempted to do the areas 'Beat Your Feet' dance ...and it just came across as a bit of a jig lol...

Justin took to his social media pages to issue an apology for the dance saying he had a long talk with both of his feet haha!

Here's how the dance should look.

Bless him.

