Justin Timberlake and wife Jessica Biel recently welcomed a new son to their family and now JT has revealed the bubs name.

In a sneak peek of her upcoming show, Ellen posted a video online of Justin letting her know his son's name is Phineas.

Phineas is a little brother to the couple's son, 5-year-old Silas.

We can't wait to meet him!

