Justin Timberlake Addresses Rumours He Cheated On Jessica Biel

Justin Timberlake has taken to Instagram to address rumours that he had cheated on his wife Jessica Biel.

A couple of weeks ago, Justin was photographed holding hands with his Palmer co-star Alisha Wainwright. The two stars were with a group of friends at a bar in New Orleans, and their closeness made headlines. Justin was accused by many publications of cheating on Jessica.

The singer broke his silence on Instagram, admitting to a strong lapse in judgement and apologising to his wife and family for putting them through an embarrassing situation – but stating that he did not cheat on Jessica.

Justin wrote, “I stay away from gossip as much as I can, but for my family, I feel it is important to address recent rumors that are hurting the people I love.”

“A few weeks ago I displayed a strong lapse in judgment — but let me be clear — nothing happened between me and my costar. I drank way too much that night and I regret my behavior. I should have known better.”

“This is not the example I want to set for my son. I apologize to my amazing wife and family for putting them through such an embarrassing situation, and I am focused on being the best husband and father I can be.”

“This was not that. I am incredibly proud to be working on Palmer. Looking forward to continuing to make this movie and excited for people to see it,” he concluded.

Jessica and Justin tied the knot in 2012 after dating for five years.

