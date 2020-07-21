Justin Min's Funniest Tweets Ahead Of The Umbrella Academy Season 2 Release

Right now, fans of The Umbrella Academy are scrambling to make arrangements for July 31st, when the second season of the hit Netflix series is set to be released.

Whether you're calling in sick for work, hosting a virtual watch party with your besties, or stocking up on snacks, we're all getting ready to sit back and binge the next chapter featuring our favourite freaky family.

Perhaps the only person more excited than the fans for this release is cast member Justin Min, who plays Ben Hargreeves (aka Number Six). Justin's Twitter has borderline transformed into an Umbrella Academy fan account, and we're not mad about it.

As we countdown the final days to the season 2 release, here are 10 of our favourite tweets from Justin Min this year...

1. When he responded to fan theories about the season 2 poster

Okay but seriously, these glasses do raise some questions about what's in store for the Hargreeves family

2. When he addressed how the time travel in S2 won't bring Ben back to life

We wholeheartedly support a resurrection plot line for Ben

3. When he pretty much summed up dating in 2020

Sorry, but this hits hard

4. When he was an advocate for face masks

It happens to the best of us

5. When he took us BTS of promo interviews

How dare you forget Ben's name

6. When he created this hilarious thread about each of the Hargreeves family

Gonna tell my kids Justin Min was the king of Twitter

7. When he was struggling with self-iso

No one leaves isolation the same

8. When he called out Internet trolls

Genuine question though...

9. When he shared his resolutions with the world

Honestly these people scare me

10. And when he once again summed up life in quarantine

#Relatable

Check out the trailer for The Umbrella Academy season 2:

