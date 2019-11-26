Justin Lane Owners To Open New Rooftop Bar & Restaurant In Nobby's!

Bittersweet news has hit the Gold Coast today. Hellenika Gold Coast have closed their doors as of today, marking the end of an era for the Nobby Beach rooftop bar & restaurant - with Justin Lane opening a new venture in replacement!

Hellenika owner, Simon Gloftis, took to social media this morning to announce the closure, saying,

"I acknowledge that the loss of Hellenika Gold Coast from the local dining scene marks the end of an era for many people, myself included – and would like to take this opportunity to say a heartfelt ‘thank you’ to everyone who has been a part of the restaurant’s story. That includes staff, suppliers and of course, customers. I know Hellenika Gold Coast was really special for many of you & it was my privilege to provide a place where you were able to feel so at home. I’m really sorry to be taking that away; I sincerely hope you understand my decision."

Read the full post here:

While we're dabbing our eyes with table napkins, Hellenika at The Calile Hotel in Brisbane's James Street will remain open for business. YAY!

But, that's not all! This also opens up the doors for a new rooftop bar & restaurant. Justin Lane will be taking over the space with their brand new venture, LOKI!

LOKI, pronounced 'lock-ee' has revealed the theme will be 'Dining, Drinking, Dancing', which to us sounds like the best possible combination!

So, when will they be open? We're expecting sometime in December - exact date to be announced!

But if one thing is for sure, we're already clearing our calendar in preparation!

BRING ON LOKI!

