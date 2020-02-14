Justin Bieber Teams Up With Post Malone On New Album AND Announces A Tour!

It's been quite the Valentine's Day for new music! Justin Bieber was one of the many artists to drop new music today, in the form of his new album 'Changes'.

The album included collabs with Post Malone, Lil Dicky, Travis Scott and more!

It doesn't end there though, Bieber also announced he's heading back out on tour.

Justin will be heading off on a 12 date tour of the USA in May and June and we have EVERYTHING crossed that he'll extend that to Australia!

Check out the dates here.

Grab your copy of the Biebs new album 'Changes' here.

Download the Hit app on iTunes or Google Play and stay up to date on all things Hit Network!