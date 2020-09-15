Justin Bieber Set To Drop A New Track This Week!

Life is very different for Justin Bieber these days. COVID aside, The Biebs has come into a new era of self-discovery as a married man, an adult, and needless to say things are a little different!

He took to his social media pages this week to announce he'll be dropping a new song called 'Holy'.

Justin also posted a pic of himself where he seems to be on the set of the film clip and things may get a little grubby!

We can't wait for 'Holy' to come down from the heavens, you can pre-save your copy here.

