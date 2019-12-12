Justin Bieber Is Teasing The Heck Out Of His 2020 Comeback

It seems as though Justin Bieber is going to make 2020 his year... just like the rest of us. After a relatively quiet 2019, Justin has been low key teasing new music on his social media pages.

It now looks like we've got something more solid to work off with Justin posting a cryptic message on his pages today...

We can't wait to see what Justin has in store for us, no doubt it will be epic!

Download the Hit app on iTunes or Google Play and stay up to date on all things Hit Network!