Justin Bieber Gets Heavenly With Video For New Song 'Holy'

Justin Bieber has taken his time in isolation to get in touch with his spiritual side and the result is his new song 'Holy'.

In the video we see The Biebs getting grubby and it really is a new era for the singer. He's grown up, he's a married man now and it seems as though he's put his 'bad boy' days behind him. The tune is a collaboration with Chance The Rapper.

You can get your hands on 'Holy' here.

