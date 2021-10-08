Justin Bieber Drops New Music Video With... Diane Keaton?

Justin Bieber has continued to drop hit after hit from his latest album 'Justice' and now the singer has delivered us the video for his latest single 'Ghost'.

The clip stars iconic actress Diane Keaton as Bieber's Mum and we sort of love this.

We see the pair mourning the loss of a grandfather and learning to move on in the only way they know how...

The cute friendship between Justin and Diane goes way back when she admitted she was a 'Belieber' and met Justin himself on Ellen in 2015!

ADORABLE!

You can get your hands on 'Ghost' here.

