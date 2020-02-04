101.9 The Fox Melbourne
Justin Bieber Drops His Album Tracklist

Interesting...

Justin Bieber recently revealed his upcoming album 'Changes' is set to drop on none other than Valentine's Day (nawww). The singer also revealed the track list overnight in the sneakiest way possible...

Not too sneaky for his fans however.

Bieber launched an Instagram filter that flitted through the names of the songs at lightning pace.

Post

His fans were quick to sit and investigate the filter and well, 'filter' out the names of the songs!

Post

We cannot wait to have a listen to this new body of work from The Biebs and see if there are any collabs!

Justin Bieber
Justin Bieber
Justin Bieber
