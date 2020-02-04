Justin Bieber Drops His Album Tracklist

Justin Bieber recently revealed his upcoming album 'Changes' is set to drop on none other than Valentine's Day (nawww). The singer also revealed the track list overnight in the sneakiest way possible...

Not too sneaky for his fans however.

Bieber launched an Instagram filter that flitted through the names of the songs at lightning pace.

His fans were quick to sit and investigate the filter and well, 'filter' out the names of the songs!

We cannot wait to have a listen to this new body of work from The Biebs and see if there are any collabs!

Download the Hit app on iTunes or Google Play and stay up to date on all things Hit Network!