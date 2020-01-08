Justin Bieber Confirms He Has Been Diagnosed With Lyme Disease

Justin Bieber has taken to social media this morning to confirm reports that he recently been diagnosed with Lyme disease.

Lyme disease is transmitted to humans through the bite of infected blacklegged ticks, and causes typical fever, headache, fatigue, and a characteristic skin rash called erythema migrans. If left untreated, infection can spread to joints, the heart, and the nervous system.

“While a lot of people kept saying justin Bieber looks like shit, on meth etc. they failed to realize I've been recently diagnosed with Lyme disease,” he wrote in a post.

The ‘Yummy’ singer added he also recently suffered a serious case of chronic mono which impacted his “skin, brain function, energy, and overall health.”

“Not only that but had a serious case of chronic mono which affected my, skin, brain function, energy, and overall health. These things will be explained further in a docu series I'm putting on YouTube shortly.. you can learn all that I've been battling and OVERCOMING!! It's been a rough couple years but getting the right treatment that will help treat this so far incurable disease and I will be back and better than ever NO CAP."

Thankfully, Justin assured fans he is battling and overcoming his health issues, which will be explored in his upcoming YouTube docu-series, Justin Bieber: Seasons.

Lyme disease is the most common vector-borne disease in the United States, and also affects celebrities like Avril Lavigne, Yolanda, Bella and Anwar Hadid, Alec Baldwin and Shania Twain.

